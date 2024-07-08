Brad Pitt's F1 teaser is out; movie set to hit theatres in June next year

08 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 12:48 pm

Brad Pitt in F1 teaser. Photo: Collected
Brad Pitt in F1 teaser. Photo: Collected

Brad Pitt is all set to be seen as a Formula 1 driver in Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski's next.

In the film, the 60-year-old American plays a former driver who returns to F1 alongside a rookie teammate, who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional team is called APXGP.

The teaser introduces Brad an F1 driver deeply entrenched in the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing. In the teaser trailer, Pitt's character, alongside Kerry Condon who plays his engineer, engages in a gripping exchange focused on building a car designed for fierce competition rather than safety.

"We need to build our car for combat," Pitt's character asserts, emphasising the importance of outmanoeuvring rivals on the track's challenging corners rather than straightaways. Condon's character responds with concern about the safety implications, to which Pitt retorts, "Who said anything about safe?"

Set to the energetic beats of Queen's We Will Rock You, the teaser showcases thrilling point-of-view racing sequences that hint at the adrenaline-pumping action and inherent risks of the sport.

Brad Pitt recently resumed filming at the British Grand Prix, fully adorned in racing gear. F1 marks a significant investment for Apple, having acquired the package for approximately $130 million-$140 million, excluding talent fees.

The star-studded cast includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo, alongside Pitt and Condon.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last. Hamilton has been involved in the script creation to ensure authenticity.

Footage was taken at Silverstone — home of the British Grand Prix — and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan's popular Suzuka track; and Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit. Pitt was at Silverstone on Friday where he is filming scenes for the movie using an adapted Formula Two car that he drives on track between sessions involving other racing series.

F1 is slated to release in cinemas on June 25, 2025.

