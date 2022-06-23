Brad Pitt eyeing retirement, says he is in final 'semester or trimester' of his acting career

Brad Pitt said that he is almost ready to retire from films, following more than 30 years in Hollywood. In an interview, the actor said he considers himself to be on the ‘last leg’ of his career

Brad Pitt. Photo: Getty Image via Consequence Film
Brad Pitt, who has given many acclaimed performances in his over 30 years in Hollywood, revealed in a new interview that he was planning to retire from films.

The actor said he was in the 'last leg' of his career, and saw a shift in his perspective following the Covid-19 lockdown. While Brad did not say, when he plans to retire, he said he wanted to 'always make' art, in some way or the other. 

Brad, who is embroiled in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – he is suing her for selling her stake in the wine business they co-owned together since 2008 – talked about his plans for the future in an interview with GQ. Earlier in March, Brad won his first Oscar for acting – for best supporting actor – for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth. He previously won an Oscar in 2014 as a producer on the best picture winner, 12 Years a Slave.

"I consider myself on my last leg… This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?... I'm one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I'm not making, I'm dying in some way," Brad said.

Brad went on to talk about life following the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He spoke about coming to terms with his 'low-grade depression' and being able to experience 'moments of joy'.

"I think joy's been a newer discovery, later in life… I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next…I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it's not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self – the beauty and the ugly –that I've been able to catch those moments of joy," Brad said.

Brad's next Bullet Train is set to premiere on 5 August. The first official Bullet Train trailer was released on 2 March, and introduced the main characters and the setting.

