Brad Pitt alleges Angelina Jolie is intentionally 'inflicting harm' on him

Splash

Hindustan Times
07 June, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 03:25 pm

Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in February after she sold her stake in their jointly-owned French winery and wine brand. The actor has now accused her of intentionally trying to harm him

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo: Getty Image via Insider
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo: Getty Image via Insider

Brad Pitt has reignited his legal battle with ex-wife, actor Angelina Jolie, with fresh accusations against her.

In legal documents submitted by Brad's team in court, he has alleged that Angelina has tried to intentionally inflict harm on him by trying to damage the reputation of the wine business they once jointly owned. The accusations are part of Brad's ongoing legal battle against Angelina regarding the sale of the said wine business. 

Back in 2008, when Brad and Angelina were together, they had jointly bought a controlling stake in the South of France vineyard and home Château Miraval. The place also served as their wedding venue in 2014. Last year, Angelina sold off her interests in the business to Tenute del Mondo. Brad alleged that this is a breach of trust as they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other's consent.

According to a report in People Magazine, in his latest court filing, Brad has said that Angelina intentionally 'sought to inflict harm on' him with the sale. The documents further claim that while Miraval was Brad's passion project, Angelina contributed 'nothing to Miraval's success.' The documents also claim that the brand grew 'into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine' through Brad's work only.

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," reads the filing from his team. Tenute del Mondo, the company to which Angelina sold her stake, is indirectly owned and controlled by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. Brad's team has accused him of being "bent on taking control of Miraval".

The documents accuse the business of having 'cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations,' which, it claims 'jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built.' They add, "Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions."

Brad and Angelina began dating after they met on the sets of their 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith. The couple married in 2014 and share six children together, including two Angelina had adopted before she met him, whom Brad later legally adopted. They adopted another child together, and welcomed three biological kids. In 2016, Angelina filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in 2019.

