The Boys season 4 casts Jeffery Dean Morgan

Showrunner of 'The Boys' and creator of 'Supernatural' is set to reunite with a long time collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The R rated Amazon Prime show is currently shooting in Ontario, Canada. This casting news comes on the heels of similar announcements earlier this month of Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward joining the series.

Jeffery Dean Morgan is most famous for his role as Negan in 'The Walking Dead' series and also played the father of the Winchesters in 'Supernatural'. This marks the second actor who has come from 'Supernatural' to 'The Boys'. The first being Jensen Ackles who currently plays 'Soldier Boy' on the show.

No details have been revealed about what character Jeffrey Dean Morgan might play, all that is known is that he has been cast in a recurring role. The release date of season 4 of 'The Boys' has yet to be announced.