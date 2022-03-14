The Boys Season 3 teaser revealed at SXSW 2022

14 March, 2022, 11:05 am
The Boys Season 3 teaser revealed at SXSW 2022

The Prime Video series will air its third season in June of this year

The Boys season 3. Photo: Collected
The Boys season 3. Photo: Collected

A brand-new teaser for the third season of The Boys was revealed during the show's SXSW (South by Southwest) panel yesterday. 

The Prime Video series will air its third season in June of this year.

The third season will contain eight episodes, the first three episodes will be released on 3 June. A new episode will air every Friday. 

The Boys' newest season will star Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

 

