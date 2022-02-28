Box Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Wins Weekend as 'Spider-Man' Inches Closer to $800 Million in North America

Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The 25-year-old actor has been all-but-singlehandedly propelling ticket sales at North American movie theaters, leading two films in the top three spots on domestic box office charts.

Over the weekend, his action-adventure "Uncharted" repeated No. 1 as his comic book epic "Spider-Man: No Way Home" followed closely behind in third place.

"Uncharted," Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation, brought in $23.2 million from 4,275 domestic venues in its second weekend of release, representing a 46% decline in revenues from its opening. That brings its domestic total to $83.3 million. A drop around 50% is standard for big-budget tentpoles, but making its hold a little more impressive, the film did not enjoy the rapturous reviews that greeted "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It helps that "Uncharted" is based on an extremely popular video game series and caters to younger males, a demographic that has been reliably going to the movies during COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another Sony blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took the No. 3 spot with $5.7 million from 3,002 North American theaters, sliding only 23% in its 11th weekend in theaters. Since debuting on the big screen in December, the Spidey threequel has managed to stay in the top three on domestic box office charts -- a rare feat with or without an industry-altering pandemic. Through Sunday, "No Way Home" has collected an enormous $779.8 million in total. Given the movie's stellar week-to-week holds, "Spider-Man" could soon become the third movie ever to cross $800 million at the domestic box office.

In second place, Channing Tatum's PG-13 canine adventure "Dog" had surprisingly solid attendance levels in its sophomore outing. The road-trip buddy comedy, from MGM, earned $10.1 million from 3,827 screens over the weekend, pushing its North American tally to $30.8 million. It's a strong result for a movie that carries a $15 million production budget. The movie, which was smartly marketed with the tagline "Don't worry, the dog doesn't die" in an attempt to win over anyone still reeling from the 2008 tear-jerker "Marley and Me," continues to perform in America's heartland. Midwestern and small-town cities have been leading ticket sales over west and east coast cities and other major domestic markets.

Two new releases, "Studio 666" and "Cyrano," failed to make a notable dent on box office charts.

"Studio 666," a horror-comedy-musical-fantasy about Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his bandmates as they attempt to record their 10th studio album, landed in eighth place with $1.5 million from 2,306 North American theaters. The R-rated film got mixed reviews, though several film critics admitted "Studio 666" is at least fun to watch. Associated Press critic Jake Coyle liked the film to "a decent SNL sketch stretched to nearly two hours" and the New York Times critic at large Wesley Morris aptly described the movie as exuding "real 'Scooby-Doo'-meets-'The Shining' vibes."

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, called "Studio 666" an original oddity, one that was built around Dave Grohl's and the Foo Fighters band's popularity. "This is a weak opening, he said, noting "there aren't many horror comedies in general" at the box office.

"Cyrano," a romantic musical drama directed by Joe Wright and starring "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage, nabbed the No. 9 spot. The well-reviewed film, based on the 2018 stage musical and Edmond Rostand's 1987 play "Cyrano de Bergerac" about an emotionally crushing love triangle, opened in just 797 locations and grossed $1.4 million. Nearly 60% of opening weekend audience members were female, according to exit polls. MGM will continue to expand the movie's theatrical footprint in the coming weeks, but given its $30 million production budget, the profit margins for "Cyrano" could be more brutal than heartbreak.

