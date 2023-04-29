Bond girl Eva Green wins UK court case over film fee

Eva Green. Photo: Collected
Eva Green. Photo: Collected

James Bond star Eva Green on Friday won a court case in the UK over her $1 million acting fee for the never-made science fiction film 'A Patriot'.

The French actress had sued UK-based production company White Lantern Film at the High Court in London for the fee but the firm countersued, saying she derailed the o4 million project by making 'unreasonable demands'.

Judge Michael Green ruled the 42-year-old actress was entitled to the sum and dismissed the counterclaim.

Green, famous for her role as Vesper Lynd in 2006 Bond film 'Casino Royale', was due to play a soldier.The star attended a trial in January, where messages between her and production staff were read out. At one point, she blamed her 'Frenchness' for calling a film director "weak and stupid".

Green said in a statement on Friday that her "professional reputation has been upheld."

'I fought tooth and nail to defend the beautiful film that I loved and had signed on for. I stood my ground, and this time, justice prevailed,' she said.

Green claims that she was not given enough training for the role and accused the producers of 'cutting corners'.

"Look at what happened with Alec Baldwin in the movie 'Rust'," she told the court.

"Producers cutting corners, no safety measures in place, and a young woman got killed."

 

