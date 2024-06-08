Bon Jovi is back with new album

The iconic band 'Bon Jovi' has returned. The band released their 16th studio album, 'Forever,' on Friday, June 7.

The album arrives four years after '2020,' which, as the title indicates, was released in 2020. Upon its debut, '2020' reached No. 19 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi detailed his challenging recovery from vocal cord surgery in 2022 in the recent Hulu series 'Thank You, Goodnight – The Bon Jovi Story.' He told EW that this frightening obstacle helped inspire the album 'Forever.'

"I went into this surgery and I had a lot of time on my hands," the singer shared. "All I could really do was sit around and start to think about songs," he said.

Bon Jovi and his bandmates, including keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Hugh McDonald, guitarist Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and rhythm guitarist John Shanks, recorded the 12-track album in a span of seven weeks.

