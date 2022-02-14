Bollywood’s Nargis Fakhri grooves in Bangladeshi classical song
TM Records has dropped a new song "Moneri Khobor" featuring Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri on Valentine's Day, 14 February.
Popular musicians, Luipa and Shamim Hasan, have voiced the song which has been tuned and composed by Koushik Hossain Taposh.
Nargis Fakhri starred opposite supermodel Asif Azim in the music video directed by Adil Shaikh.
The classical romantic song has been produced and styled by Farzana Munni.