Bollywood’s Nargis Fakhri grooves in Bangladeshi classical song

TM Records has dropped a new song "Moneri Khobor" featuring Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri on Valentine's Day, 14 February.

Popular musicians, Luipa and Shamim Hasan, have voiced the song which has been tuned and composed by Koushik Hossain Taposh.

Luipa and Shamim Hasan. Photo: Courtesy

Nargis Fakhri starred opposite supermodel Asif Azim in the music video directed by Adil Shaikh.

Video of MONERI KHOBOR presenting NARGIS FAKHRI &amp; ASIF AZIM | TAPOSH featuring LUIPA &amp; SHAMIM

The classical romantic song has been produced and styled by Farzana Munni.