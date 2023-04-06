Blue Beetle is here! Meet the first Latin superhero in the DC Universe!

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Blue Beetle is here! Meet the first Latin superhero in the DC Universe!

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 04:03 pm
Blue Beetle is here! Meet the first Latin superhero in the DC Universe!

The superhero genre has been booming for years, and it's no secret that Marvel has dominated the big screen with its blockbusters. But DC Comics has its own rich collection of heroes and villains, and it's about time that one of its lesser-known characters gets his due. Enter Blue Beetle, the B-list crusader that has finally landed his first feature film adaptation with Warner Bros. The debut of the film's first trailer is a brilliant burst of cobalt-coloured light that promises to deliver a family-friendly summertime treat.

In the comics, Blue Beetle has had several iterations. But in the film, we are introduced to Jaime Reyes, the third character to take on the mantle of the Blue Beetle. Reyes is a teenager from El Paso, Texas, who bonds with an ancient alien scarab that gives him his surging azure-tinted superpowers. This transforms Reyes into an ominous insectoid avenger clad in alien armour, allowing sustained flight and blasting bolts of coherent energy from appendages.

A landmark moment for Latin representation in superhero films

Directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) and starring Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) in the titular role, Blue Beetle represents the first Latin DC superhero. And with the film slated to be a vital component of the upcoming cinematic universe, the inclusion of this hero is a welcome step in the right direction.

The star-studded cast of Blue Beetle

The movie boasts a cast of stellar actors, including Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, and Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother. Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) plays Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) plays Carapax, and Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking) plays Victoria Kord. Comedian George Lopez plays Jaime's Uncle Rudy. The film also features Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as Jaime's sister, Milagro, and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez.

Jaime Reyes is not just any ordinary teenager. He's a powerful force for good who uses his powers to protect his family and the entire world from all manner of threats. Unlike some other superheroes who hide their secret identities, Jaime makes no effort to hide his powers from his parents. But with great power comes great responsibility, and Jaime quickly finds himself thrust into the world of superheroes and supervillains. He soon develops a rogues gallery of his own, and his story continues in the pages of the monthly Blue Beetle comic.

Blue Beetle trailer offers a familiar yet refreshing take on the superhero genre!

The "Blue Beetle" trailer elicits some heavy Spider-Man/Green Lantern/Moon Knight vibes, but with a comedic tone that promises a refreshing take on the superhero genre. And with the film's release date slated for August 18, 2023, it's a welcome respite from the seemingly never-ending wave of superhero films.

DC Comics' "Blue Beetle" is finally getting his due with his first feature film adaptation. The film promises to be a family-friendly summertime treat, with Xolo Maridueña playing Jaime Reyes, the third iteration of the Blue Beetle. With a cast of stellar actors and a comedic tone, "Blue Beetle" offers a refreshing take on the superhero genre. Whether alone or fighting alongside groups like the Teen Titans, Blue Beetle is a powerful force for good, even if his scarab initially has darker motives.

DC Comics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

3h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

7h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

5h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

28m | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

3h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

1h | TBS SPORTS
Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

5h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds