'Blonde' actor Ana de Armas deplores the movie's adults-only rating

Cuban actor Ana de Armas, who is playing the role of iconic Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe in the forthcoming Netflix film "Blonde", has addressed the movie's adult-only rating during a recent interview.

Earlier this year, the film received an NC-17 rating for portraying "some sexual material", which refers that the film is not suitable for audiences under 18.

In an interview with L'office, Anna De Armas revealed that she was bemused by the film's NC-17 rating, reports Screen Rant.

"I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one," said Anna.

The film, based on Joyce Carol Oates's fictionalised Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde', follows Norma Jeane Mortenson widely known as Marilyn Monroe and looks beyond her ostensibly glamorous life and captures her inside mental traumas which led to her tragic end.

The film is expected to include a violent scene from the novel where Marilyn Monroe was raped by a director during the first audition for her film. The particular scene is labelled as fiction as Monroe's biographers suggest that the incident never happened. However, during her lifetime Marilyn Monroe was exposed to sexual assault incidents.

Apart from Ana de Armas, "Blonde" also stars Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Garret Dillahunt, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and Lucy DeVito.

Netflix will release "Blonde" globally on 28 September.