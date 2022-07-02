Blade Runner famed Joe Turkel passed away at 94

Veteran Hollywood actor Joe Turkel, best known for his roles in The Shining and Blade Runner, has passed away aged 94.

The actor breathed his last at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Monday (27 June), reports Variety.

Joe Turkel starred as humorous bartender Lyode in "The Shining Star." He also appeared in "The Killing" and 1957's flick "Paths of Gory."

He also acted in 1982's colossal hit Sci-fi "Blade Runner," as a replicant creator Eldon Tyrell.

Joe Turkel's was last seen in "The Dark Side of The Moon" in 1990.

Prior to his death, the actor has completed writing a memoir "The Misery of Success".

Turkel's family is planning to release the memoir later this year.

The actor is survived by his two sons, two daughter-in-laws and his brother David Turkel

