BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes the first K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams

Splash

Hindustan Times
07 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 01:32 pm

BLACKPINK’s LISA continues to make history as her solo album ‘LALISA’ becomes the first album by a K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify

Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa. Photo: Collected
Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa. Photo: Collected

BLACKPINK's LISA is unstoppable when it comes to breaking records and making history in the music industry. Recently, the Thai idol has accomplished another incredible feat by becoming the first K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify with her album "LALISA".

In just 595 days, LISA has achieved this remarkable milestone with just two songs, making her the only K-pop female act to have an album surpassing 1 billion streams in Spotify history alongside BLACKPINK. Not only that, but she also holds the record for the fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits, proving her immense popularity among music lovers worldwide.

But that's not all, as LISA now holds a total of 7 Guinness World Records, including breaking the record for most YouTube music video views by a solo artist in 24 hours with an impressive 73.6 million views for her solo debut "LALISA". She also became the first solo K-pop winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards for Best K-pop video.

Additionally, BLACKPINK won the Best Metaverse Performance with "Ready for Love" at the 2022 EMAs, earning them a group Guinness World Records title as the first winners of this category. LISA also holds the title for most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist, with over 87 million followers as of January 26.

LISA's achievements are a testament to her immense talent, hard work, and global influence as a K-pop icon. Her fans, also known as BLINKs, couldn't be more proud of her and are eagerly awaiting her next move. With LISA's unstoppable rise to the top, there's no telling what other records she will break in the future.

 

