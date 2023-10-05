BLACKPINK's Jennie announces single 'You & Me' release date

Jennie's single 'You & Me', which she performed during the BLACKPINK world tour, will officially be released after great response from fans across the globe. On Wednesday, 4 October, BLACKPINK revealed the Jenny – 'You & Me' title poster on X (formerly Twitter). 

'You & Me' will be launched on diverse music sites on 6 October at 1pm KST. The agency YG Entertainment shared, "We decided to officially release it out of gratitude to the fans who ardently followed and supported us during the Born Pink world tour. We hope it will serve as a special memento, rekindling the emotion of that time."

Jennie made her debut performance of 'You & Me' on 15 October 2022 during the opening concert of BLACKPINK's world tour at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

 

