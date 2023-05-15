Black announces new song titled ‘Shomantoral’

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:25 pm

Photo: Black&#039;s Facebook profile
Photo: Black's Facebook profile

Popular Bangladeshi rock band Black announced the title of their new song named "Shomantoral." The announcement was made through the band's official Facebook page on Sunday (15 April). 

"Hello everyone, we know you guys were waiting for a long time for a new song from Black. Here's the name of our upcoming song Shomantoral," the post read. 

The post added, "We have a lot more surprises left, stay tuned!" 

The song will be released worldwide on 2 June along with a music video. 

Black is one of the pioneers of the underground band scene that dawned in the 2000s.

They have been fondly called the ABC Generation. ABC is the acronym for Artcell, Black and Cryptic Fate, the 3 big names of the underground era. 

 

