Bismaykar Sabkichhu: An intimate drama blurring lines between performer and audience

Maya came up on stage and took us back in time when she first encountered death. It was the death of her dog, Byomkesh Bakshi.

As the show went on, a seven-year-old Maya witnessed her mother attempting suicide. She compiled a list for her mother in an attempt to prevent her from taking her own life. It was a list of things that make life worth living.

That list became a significant part of Maya's daily life. She began noting down every precious moment she ever encountered.

An initiative of the theatre troupe 'Spardha', 'Bismaykar Sabkicchu' is an interactive one-character play based on Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's, 'Every Brilliant thing'. The play was directed by Dr Syed Jamil Ahmed – playwright and Chair, Department of Theatre and Music, University of Dhaka – and stars Mohsina Akhter as Maya.

The whole play is delivered through monologues and conversations, but Mohsina Akhter was not the sole performer for the show. Rather, it directly interacts and involves the audience throughout. Although audience participation may seem daunting to many, Mohsina's tone – throughout the act – never failed to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

As the show commenced, the audience learnt how Maya used the list to cope with the ups and downs of life. At times when she felt down and depressed, she came back to the list and it reminded her of one's ability to endure and move forward.

Bismaykar Sabkichhu aims to raise awareness of suicide. The story explored one's need for compassion and support when suffering from different forms of mental illness. Additionally, it also talks about responsibilities of the media when reporting suicide.

The play made a deep connection with its audience – making one explore their most intimate emotions and appreciate the beauty of the little things in life. Mohammad Iqbal Hossain's light direction and Mohammad Sohel Rana's sound direction also added layers into the performance which made the whole experience come to life.

Spardha's Bismaykar Sabkichhu is also an initiative to search for alternative theatre spaces in the city. They are available to perform at private events, and are willing to take the show directly to theatre lovers in Dhaka. They require an indoor space that is 25 feet in length and 15 feet in width for staging the play. However, the troupe only allows for a maximum capacity of 35 people at a single show.

'Bismaykar Sabkicchu' is an engaging play with a captivating story, as we follow Maya throughout her adolescence into maturity. The play leaves you with a feeling that you were an essential part of her story.