Bismaykar Sabkichhu: An intimate drama blurring lines between performer and audience

Splash

Fatima Nujhat Quaderi
11 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:01 am

Related News

Bismaykar Sabkichhu: An intimate drama blurring lines between performer and audience

Bismaykar Sabkichhu is a unique rendition of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Fatima Nujhat Quaderi
11 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:01 am
Poster credit: Sabyasachi Hajra
Poster credit: Sabyasachi Hajra

Maya came up on stage and took us back in time when she first encountered death. It was the death of her dog, Byomkesh Bakshi. 

As the show went on, a seven-year-old Maya witnessed her mother attempting suicide. She compiled a list for her mother in an attempt to prevent her from taking her own life. It was a list of things that make life worth living.

That list became a significant part of Maya's daily life. She began noting down every precious moment she ever encountered.

An initiative of the theatre troupe 'Spardha', 'Bismaykar Sabkicchu' is an interactive one-character play based on Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's, 'Every Brilliant thing'. The play was directed by Dr Syed Jamil Ahmed – playwright and Chair, Department of Theatre and Music, University of Dhaka – and stars Mohsina Akhter as Maya.

The whole play is delivered through monologues and conversations, but Mohsina Akhter was not the sole performer for the show. Rather, it directly interacts and involves the audience throughout. Although audience participation may seem daunting to many, Mohsina's tone – throughout the act – never failed to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. 

As the show commenced, the audience learnt how Maya used the list to cope with the ups and downs of life. At times when she felt down and depressed, she came back to the list and it reminded her of one's ability to endure and move forward.

Bismaykar Sabkichhu aims to raise awareness of suicide. The story explored one's need for compassion and support when suffering from different forms of mental illness. Additionally, it also talks about responsibilities of the media when reporting suicide.

The play made a deep connection with its audience – making one explore their most intimate emotions and appreciate the beauty of the little things in life. Mohammad Iqbal Hossain's light direction and Mohammad Sohel Rana's sound direction also added layers into the performance which made the whole experience come to life.

Spardha's Bismaykar Sabkichhu is also an initiative to search for alternative theatre spaces in the city. They are available to perform at private events, and are willing to take the show directly to theatre lovers in Dhaka. They require an indoor space that is 25 feet in length and 15 feet in width for staging the play. However, the troupe only allows for a maximum capacity of 35 people at a single show.

'Bismaykar Sabkicchu' is an engaging play with a captivating story, as we follow Maya throughout her adolescence into maturity. The play leaves you with a feeling that you were an essential part of her story.

Top News

drama / Bismaykar Sabkichhu / Duncan Macmillan / Jonny Donahoe / Every Brilliant Thing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

11m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

2h | Features
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3h | Panorama
The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

17h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

22h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

22h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks