Biplob Sarkar's film 'Aguntuk' wins two awards at the International Film Festival of India

Biplob Sarkar's film 'Aguntuk' has been awarded with the Prasad Lab DI Award and Movie Buff Appreciation Award, under the 'Film Bazaar Recommends' category, at the International Film Festival of India. The event is currently being held at Goa.

"This award makes me very happy and greatly motivates me. I want to take this film on a worldwide tour. This award will help me do just that," said Biplob to The Business Standard.

The movie's post-production work began in March of 2021, this 90-minute film is still undergoing edits. The film follows the story of a 10-year-old boy neglected by his father, and is being raised by his grandmother. The cast includes Ferdousi Majumder, Shahana Sumi, Ratan Dev, Mahmood Alam, Ehan, Rafsan, Hridoy, Hasimun, Naima Tasnim, and others.

According to reports, Aguntuk will be released in Bangladeshi theaters following an approval from the censor board.