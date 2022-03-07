Bipasha Basu set to return to screen

Bipasha Basu. Photo: Collected

Actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover hasn't acted in a film since 2015. She starred in 'Dangerous', a web series that aired two years ago. Her followers are often curious as to why she hasn't taken on any work. She claims, though, that she has simply been "lazy".

The 43-year-old says, "I have actually been lazy and not open to work in the last few years. But the plan is to return to work in 2022 and do something interesting. I hope I can make announcements very soon."

The pandemic, she says, put a lot of things on hold for her, as it did for everyone else. Sheadmits that the onset of Covid-19 terrified her.

"All I wanted was to be very careful for my entire family, to the point that I would call myself paranoid in the first year. Anyway I am not so much of a person who likes to go out and party a lot. I have a small group of friends and I like to meet my family," she says.

While 2020 was full of despair, 2021 brought some hope and optimism for the actor. "I didn't know where the world was heading, because the virus forced everyone to stay at home. Everything was so unpredictable at that point, something none of us had ever experienced. I went through a lot of emotions, and then started living day by day, enjoying the simple things and every minute with my partner (husband, actor Karan Singh Grover). 2021 brought hope, things changed," Basu feels.

That's what has prompted her to finally be active in showbiz again, and change her "attitude towards work". The actor continues, "I am completely gung-ho about doing a lot of work. I have started taking up events, otherwise I was quite closed down to doing any kind of shooting."