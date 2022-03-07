Bipasha Basu set to return to screen

Splash

Hindustan Times
07 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 11:10 am

Related News

Bipasha Basu set to return to screen

Actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover admits she has been a bit lazy with taking up offers, but is all set to announce projects soon in 2022

Hindustan Times
07 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Bipasha Basu. Photo: Collected
Bipasha Basu. Photo: Collected

Actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover hasn't acted in a film since 2015. She starred in 'Dangerous', a web series that aired two years ago. Her followers are often curious as to why she hasn't taken on any work. She claims, though, that she has simply been "lazy".

The 43-year-old says, "I have actually been lazy and not open to work in the last few years. But the plan is to return to work in 2022 and do something interesting. I hope I can make announcements very soon."

The pandemic, she says, put a lot of things on hold for her, as it did for everyone else. Sheadmits that the onset of Covid-19 terrified her.

"All I wanted was to be very careful for my entire family, to the point that I would call myself paranoid in the first year. Anyway I am not so much of a person who likes to go out and party a lot. I have a small group of friends and I like to meet my family," she says.

While 2020 was full of despair, 2021 brought some hope and optimism for the actor. "I didn't know where the world was heading, because the virus forced everyone to stay at home. Everything was so unpredictable at that point, something none of us had ever experienced. I went through a lot of emotions, and then started living day by day, enjoying the simple things and every minute with my partner (husband, actor Karan Singh Grover). 2021 brought hope, things changed," Basu feels.

That's what has prompted her to finally be active in showbiz again, and change her "attitude towards work". The actor continues, "I am completely gung-ho about doing a lot of work. I have started taking up events, otherwise I was quite closed down to doing any kind of shooting."

 

Bipasha Basu / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1h | Panorama
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

1h | Brands
Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

2h | Brands
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering his historic 7th March Speech at a huge public rally at Racecourse Maidan (Suhrawardy Udyan, 7 March 1971). Photo: Collected

The phenomenal story of how Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech was recorded  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

55m | Videos
Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

1h | Videos
Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

1h | Videos
Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy