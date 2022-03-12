Bhumijo hosts children’s fair in front of public toilettes

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 05:13 pm

Bhumijo hosts children's fair in front of public toilettes

"Children's festival in front of a public toilet in Bangladesh, it was beyond my expectation," said Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 05:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bhumijo has hosted a children's fair titled 'Golpo Gaane Rang Tulite Amar Desh' with the participation of children in front of Bhumijo Public Toilet Chattar located at Raowa Club moar, Mohakhali on Thursday 10 March.

Bhumijo took the initiative of utilising abandoned spaces and converting it into a children's playground on the month of independence to pay tribute to Bangabandhu's dream of developing children friendly environment and to celebrate National Children's Day 2022.

The event inaugurated by Farhana Rashid Tonu, Founder and C.E.O of Bhumijo. included various creative arrangements like crafting, playing with clay and sand, drawing, storytelling etc. There was an exhibition of Children's painting as well.

The renowned writer Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal was present as the chief guest of the event.

"Children's festival in front of a public toilet in Bangladesh, it was beyond my expectation," said Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal.

"I am truly amazed to see the modern toilet facilities. I wish this initiative should spread in different cities and all over the country," he added.

Farhana Rashid Said, "Through this event Bhumijo is raising awareness for a healthy city by providing basic civic amenities like a hygienic public toilet, children's play area etc. By ensuring those, livability's of our cities can be ensured." Children's favorite storyteller and singer Ashish Bhattacharya Bitu (Bitumama). At the and of the event Dr Jafor Iqbal also gave gifts to the participants.

