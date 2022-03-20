Bharti Singh’s maternity photoshoot is melting hearts

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

Bharti Singh’s maternity photoshoot is melting hearts

Bharti Singh is expecting to welcome her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the first week of April

Hindustan Times
20 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:36 pm
Comedian Bharti Singh. Photo: Collected
Comedian Bharti Singh. Photo: Collected

Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot. The comedian, who is eight months pregnant, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday with the caption, "Aane wale baby ki mummy (mother to the soon-to-be-born baby)."

Comedian Bharti Singh. Photo: Collected
Comedian Bharti Singh. Photo: Collected

 The pictures showed the comedian posing in a pink gown. Bharti, who was seen cradling her baby bump in the snaps, wore subtle makeup and left her hair loose. The artsy background of the picture featured a flower painting.

Comedian Bharti Singh. Photo: Collected
Comedian Bharti Singh. Photo: Collected

Bharti's post was soon showered with comments from several fans as well as celebrities. Shamita Shetty wrote "Awww," adding a red heart emoji, while Rubina Dilaik wrote, "So pretty," adding a heart-eyed emoji. Sunayana Fozdar commented "gorgeous," adding a heart-eyed emoji, while Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Bohot zyada pyaari (too much lovely)." Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Uffff," and Tahira Kashyap commented heart-eyed face and heart emoji.

Several fans dropped heart emojis in the post, while one wrote, "Bharti di you look like a princess. God bless you and your baby." Another wrote, "The most prettiest photoshoot ever."

The pictures came soon after the comedian posted photographs from a photoshoot with Harsh Limbachiyaa on the occasion of Holi. "Hum Teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi (a Happy Holi to you all from the three of us). #babycomingsoon #babylimbachiyaa #momtobe #dadtobe," she had captioned the pictures that showed her in a pink dress. Haarsh, who wore a black shirt and denim jeans, posed for the pictures with his hand placed on Bharti's hand over the baby bump.

Bharti and Haarsh had announced the pregnancy through a vlog on their YouTube channel a few months ago. Bharti recently revealed that she did not realise she was pregnant in the initial weeks due to her weight. She told Pinkvilla, "When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta (overweight people don't realise it)."

Bharti Singh / maternity / photoshoot / Comedian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

4h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

6h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

20h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

20h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

21h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine