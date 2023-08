Bhai's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to be released in Bangladesh today

'Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' poster. Photo: Collected

Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is set to be released in Bangladesh today, 25 August, becoming the country's second Bollywood film following Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. The film was released in India on 21 April 21.

The Ministry of Information approved the film's release in Bangladesh as part of an import agreement. The government has set a limit of 10 films per year that can be imported. In exchange for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in Bangladesh, Anonno Mamun's newly released film 'Koshai' will be released in India.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Jual, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.