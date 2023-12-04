Beyoncé's smash hit 'Renaissance' towers over box office with whopping $21M debut

Beyoncé's smash hit 'Renaissance' towers over box office with whopping $21M debut

Grammy award winner singer Beyoncé's concert film 'Renaissance' dominates the box office with a remarkable $21 million debut in North America

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé is nominated for nine Grammy Awards, including record and song of the year for “Break My Soul” along with album of the year with “Renaissance.&quot; (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé topped the box office this weekend with a stunning $21 million debut in North America, according to AMC Theatres Sunday (3 December).

The concert film, which Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced, is based on her tour for her Grammy-winning album. It also opened in 94 international markets, earning $6.4 million.

"To see it resonate with fans and with film critics on a weekend that many in the industry typically neglect is a testament to her immense talent, not just as a performer, but as a producer and director," said Elizabeth Frank, AMC Theatres executive vice president of worldwide programming.

Renaissance is the first film to open over $20 million on this weekend in 20 years (since The Last Samurai). It did not match the $92.8 million opening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October, but it still ranks among the best concert film debuts ever.

Both Swift and Beyoncé have collaborated with AMC Theatres for the distribution of their films, reportedly securing a minimum of 50% of ticket sales.

The Renaissance tour, which spanned 39 cities and 56 shows, made over $500 million and attracted over 2.7 million fans. The Eras Tour headlined by Swift, spanning 151 dates, is anticipated to generate approximately $1.4 billion in total revenue.

Renaissance received rave reviews from critics and audiences, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A+ CinemaScore. The average ticket price was around $23.32, higher than Swift's $20.78, according to EntTelligence.

