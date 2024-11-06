Beyonce flaunts a Kamala Harris t-shirt in on US election day

Singer Beyonce doubled down on her support for Democratic US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday, the day of the US Presidential election.

The singer shared a video on Instagram Reels in support of Harris, in which she proudly flaunted a t-shirt adorning the Vice President's face.

The video sees Beyonce getting off from her private jet and heading to a studio for a photoshoot. In the shoot, she is seen wearing a bright printed skirt and a black t-shirt with Kamala Harris' face. The video also includes some shots of a young Harris. Beyonce shared the video without any caption on her Instagram. Fan pages later picked it up and reshared on various other social media platforms.

After Beyonce had flaunted the t-shirt, it appeared in online marketplaces within hours. A limited edition print of the design is listed on various websites at $15.95 per piece.

The internet reacts

Fans of both Beyonce and Kamala Harris welcomed the endorsement. One wrote on Twitter, "Always on the right side of history." Another said, "She knows who will be the next US President." Many took digs at former US President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the elections and Harris' chief rival. One tweet read, "Notice no one is wearing Trump's ugly face on a t-shirt."

Trump supporters, however, were less than welcoming of Beyonce's continued support to Harris. "Go home, Trump is winning this," wrote one. Another expressed disappointment that Beyonce voted for Harris.

Beyonce had endorsed Harris in a rally in Houston, her hometown, last week. "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyoncé said at the campaign rally.

"A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided," she said Friday night in Houston.