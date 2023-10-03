Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour film with a trailer

American singer and songwriter, Beyonce has announced the Renaissance World Tour film titled "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" which will be taking the fans through the BTS of her global tour.

A press release of the film explains what viewers can expect from it: "'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' accentuates the journey of 'Renaissance World Tour,' from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

The singer put out the trailer of the film on 2 October 2023 on her Instagram handle, captioning "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply."

The post has been liked by 2.2 million people and 66.2K have commented on it.

The film was shot by Nadia Lee, a British photographer and filmmaker and tickets for the same are available on the AMC website.

The Renaissance World Tour was the ninth concert tour by the well-known pop star which began on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden and ended on October 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

It is associated with her latest album Renaissance which was released in 2022 with 16 tracks.

The album which debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart, was created by the singer during the COVID-19 pandemic when she wanted to create "a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."