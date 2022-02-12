‘Better Call Saul’ sets final season premiere date

Better call Saul. Photo: Collected
The sixth season of Sony Pictures TV's Breaking Bad prequel 'Better Call Saul' will premiere on AMC on 18 April - almost two years after season five finale aired on 20 April, 2020. 

The pandemic forced a postponement of the last season's production, which was subsequently postponed again after star Bob Odenkirk suffered a mild heart attack on set in July, 2021. Six weeks later, he was allowed to return to work.

The 13-episode series will be split into two parts, though AMC will not go overboard with the finale.

The season's first seven episodes will air in April and May.

The final episodes will premiere on 11 July after a six-week hiatus.

