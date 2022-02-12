‘Better Call Saul’ sets final season premiere date

The sixth season of Sony Pictures TV's Breaking Bad prequel 'Better Call Saul' will premiere on AMC on 18 April - almost two years after season five finale aired on 20 April, 2020.

The pandemic forced a postponement of the last season's production, which was subsequently postponed again after star Bob Odenkirk suffered a mild heart attack on set in July, 2021. Six weeks later, he was allowed to return to work.

The 13-episode series will be split into two parts, though AMC will not go overboard with the finale.

Better call Saul. Photo: Collected

The season's first seven episodes will air in April and May.

The final episodes will premiere on 11 July after a six-week hiatus.