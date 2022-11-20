Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passes away at the age of 24

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 03:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday at the age of 24. 

The actress was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Howrah after suffering multiple cardiac arrests last night. She reportedly breathed her last at 12.59 pm after she suffered another massive heart attack, reports Times of India.

Sharma was a cancer survivor who had been declared cancer-free by doctors after defeating the disease twice.

Following a massive brain stroke on 1 November, she was hospitalised and shifted to the OT immediately. There she underwent left front temporoparietal decompressive craniotomy with evacuation of acute subdural bleed.

Aindrila Sharma is best known for her roles in the TV show 'Jhumur', she also did a number of popular daily soaps including 'Jiyon Kathi', 'Jibon Jyoti', and others.

She forayed into digital media too and did the web series 'Bhagar' recently which also starred beau.

