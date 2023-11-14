Behind the Numbers: Art in all its forms

Aziz Hakim
14 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 04:21 pm

At the Galleri Kaya in Uttara, 27 artists have come together under one roof with 83 artworks, in a grand exhibition entitled 'Behind the Numbers'. Headlined by veteran Bangladeshi artists such as Hamiduzzaman Khan and Abul Barq Alvi, it also features young artists such as Ritusree Das and Hasura Akther Rumky. 

'Behind the Numbers' is primarily about showcasing the many forms of media art that comes in. Bronze, Brass, Ceramic, Raku ceramic, Aluminum, Pen, Lithograph, Woodcut, Wood engraving, Watercolour, Etching, Aquatint, Intaglio, Acrylic and mixed media have all been showcased in this exhibition.

"All 27 artists independently came here with their own and unique styles; as they experimented with all these media. A highlight of this exhibition is the inclusion of Indian artists," stated Goutam Chakraborty, Director of Galleri Kaya. 

Indian artists in the exhibition include Chandra Shekhar Dey (born in 1951), Manoj Dutta (1956), Ajit Seal (1959), Pankaj Panwar (1961), Akhil Chandra Das (1966), Atin Basak (1966), Swarup Basak (1969) and Jayanta Naskar (1975). 

Through 'Behind the Numbers', young artists have been provided an opportunity to showcase their work among a broader audience drawn to the exhibition because of the more prominent artists also taking part. Tens of young and aged spectators are visiting the 15-day exhibition everyday, which will run till 25 November. The show began on 10 November.

"Spectators can get a taste of the contemporary here," Goutam added.

It has been Galleri Kaya's effort to include Indian artists into their exhibitions for some time. 

"We all love artists and art from all over the world. When the opportunity arrives, we will showcase other international artists. For now, we're showcasing Indian artists as part of our endeavour to promote art beyond our own boundaries," Goutam said, sounding hopeful. 

 

