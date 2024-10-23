'Beef season 2' to return with new faces

The highly anticipated second season of 'Beef' is set to return with a star-studded cast, including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny.

This season introduces a fresh narrative while retaining the series' signature tension and dark humour.

The season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Lee Sung Jin returns as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Jake Schreier also serve as executive producers in the A24 studio.

'Beef' Season 2 follows the massive success of its debut season, which captivated audiences with its unique storyline and engaging performances. The new season promises to expand the show's universe, with this diverse ensemble adding new depth to the dramatic and intense plotlines.

