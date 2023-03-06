Bauls gathered at Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob in Ujandhal under the auspices of bKash

06 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Bauls gathered at Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob in Ujandhal under the auspices of bKash

06 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
The two-day long 'Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob' (folk festival) was celebrated at great success on 5 March, in Ujandhal village of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj, reads a press release. 

The festival was arranged on the occasion of Baul Samrat (King of Bauls) Shah Abdul Karim's 107th birthday. He was the creator of timeless folk songs and the festival was a celebration of his soulful songs.  

Apart from his folk songs, there was also a commemoration of this immortal artist who won the prestigious Ekushey Padak.

In collaboration with bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider, Shah Abdul Karim Parishad organized the two-day Loko Utshob, which started with a musical performance at 7 pm on Friday (March 3). Shah Nur Jalal, the convener of the Abdul Karim Loko Utshob organizing committee and the only son of Shah Abdul Karim, presided over the event in memory of the Baul Samrat. Didare Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner of Sunamganj was present as the chief guest while Mahmudur Rahman Mamun, upazila nirbahi officer of Derai, Sunamganj attended the event as a special guest. Humayun Kabir, Corporate Affairs department of bKash along with renowned personalities were also present there.

On the occasion of the folk festival, a fair is being held since 2006 in front of the Abdul Karim Memorial Museum and on the village grounds with the initiative of the villagers of Dhal.

