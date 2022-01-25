Batgirl: Ivory Aquino to play first Trans character in a live-action DC film

Filipina-American actor Ivory Aquino has joined the cast of "Batgirl" as the first major transgender character ever to appear in a live-action film adaptation of DC comics playing the role of a bartender and the titular character's best friend.

Aquino will be seen in the movie alongside the previously announced casts including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, and Jacob Scipio.

The film is adapted from DC comics created by Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf.

Though the details of the plot are kept under the wraps, the film will follow Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon's (J.K Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Lislie Grace).

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman from Tim Burton's 1989 film of the same name, while Fraser will be seen as the villain Firefly.

Aquino has previously acted in the miniseries "When We Rise." She is best known for Netflix's "When They See Us" and "Tales of the City."