Barbie teaser: Margot Robbie is no 'baby doll' in Greta Gerwig film

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Barbie teaser: Margot Robbie is no 'baby doll' in Greta Gerwig film

Hindustan Times
17 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 12:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The teaser of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, released on Friday, introduces Margot Robbie as the popular and iconic American doll. It is now playing in theatres ahead of Avatar: The Way Of Water and is also available online. Writer and director Greta takes us into a whole new universe of dolls. There are said to be many Barbies and Kens, though Margot and actor Ryan Gosling are reportedly the main versions of their characters.

The trailer opens with the voice of Helen Mirren stating, "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been... dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until..." The music from Stanley Kubrick's 2001 A Space Odyssey soundtrack ushers in the entrance of the giant doll, Barbie, who is definitely not a baby. Dressed in a black-and-white striped swimsuit and black high heels, this new doll is sexy. Margot gives the camera a slow wink as she lowers her white sunglasses.

The little girls are awestruck around her and throw their own baby dolls away, some even smashing theirs to pieces. The sequence is a play from the cult sci-fi film, setting the tone for the satirical feature film. The world of Barbie is also very colourful and very pink. Margot can be seen surveying the different 'dollhouses' in Barbie land, all of which are pink or purple in their colour schemes.

We also get a glimpse of actors Ryan, Ncuti Gatwa, and Simu Liu. Ryan, with bleach blond hair, is wearing a black fringed vest with Ncuti dressed up in sportswear as they spend time with other male dolls. Simu is dressed in all black while dancing, while Issa Rae is spotted in a pink jumpsuit.

Co-written by Greta and Noah Baumbach, Barbie also stars Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, and America Ferrara as part of its ensemble cast. The film, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, will release on 21 July 2023 alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Several animated versions of Barbie have released on video and television before. This will be the first live-action adaptation of the character.

 

Barbie / Margot Robbie / Greta Gerwig

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

38m | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

21h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

2d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!