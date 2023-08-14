'Barbie' retains top spot at N.American box office for fourth week

Splash

BSS/AFP
14 August, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

'Barbie' retains top spot at N.American box office for fourth week

BSS/AFP
14 August, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:28 am
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected

Warner Bros.' hit "Barbie" dominated North American box offices for a fourth consecutive week, industry estimates showed Sunday, as director Greta Gerwig continues to bust industry records.

Gerwig, who with "Barbie" had already become the first solo woman director to rake in more than $1 billion at the global box office, this week became the highest-grossing woman director of all time in the domestic market, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated this weekend's haul for "Barbie" at $33.7 million, bringing its domestic total to $526 million.

Gerwig is currently vying against Jennifer Lee, who co-directed the animated sequel to Disney's "Frozen" with Chris Buck, to be the highest-grossing woman director of all time at the global box office.

Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken, "Barbie" has earned a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide.

Universal's "Oppenheimer," a historical drama about the development of the atomic bomb, regained its second-place position, with the other half of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon taking in an estimated $18.8 million over the weekend.

Last week "Oppenheimer" had been beaten by the Warner Bros. monster flick "Meg 2: The Trench," which fell to fourth this week with an estimated $12.7 million.

The success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" has come amid a backdrop of turmoil in Hollywood, as a historic double-strike by writers and actors has brought productions to a halt.

Both unions are renegotiating their collective contracts with studios to demand better pay, guarantees to limit the use of artificial intelligence and other working conditions.

While on strike, union rules prohibit actors from promoting their films, imperiling the marketing events for upcoming releases as talks show no end in sight.

Third place this weekend went to Paramount's animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," up one spot from the week before with $15.8 million.

In its debut weekend, Universal's vampire film "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" took a frighteningly distant fifth place, at just $6.5 million.

Based on Bram Stoker's classic "Dracula," the period film takes place on a doomed ship transporting the blood-sucker from his Eastern Europe home to England.

"This is a weak opening for a horror film based on a chapter of the legendary Dracula story," said analyst David A. Gross.

With poor reviews and an estimated budget of $45 million, the film is a "difficult sell under any conditions," he added.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Haunted Mansion" ($5.6 million)

"Talk to Me" ($5.1 million)

"Sound of Freedom" ($4.8 million)

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" ($4.7 million)

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" ($900,000)

Barbie box office / Barbie / Barbie Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

24m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

3h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

Is it interference of Pak Army in the selection of Caretaker Prime Minister?

14m | TBS World
Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

15h | TBS Stories
Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free