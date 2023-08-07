'Barbie' reaches $1 billion at worldwide box office

Splash

Reuters
07 August, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 10:35 am

Related News

'Barbie' reaches $1 billion at worldwide box office

Greta Gerwig's Barbie becomes the first women-directed Hollywood film to earn $1 billion worldwide. The Margot Robbie starrer was released last month.

Reuters
07 August, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected

Box-office ticket sales of the movie "Barbie" topped $1 billion in the United States and worldwide since its debut more than two weeks ago, Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.O, announced on Sunday

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the movie took in $459 million from domestic theaters and another $572.1 million overseas over the weekend, for a total of $1.0315 billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.

"As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," said Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc's MAT.O iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.

"Barbie" ticket sales ranked second this year to "The Super Mario Bros," which was released in April and raked in a total of $1.357 billion at the box office.

Barbie / Barbie Movie / Barbie box office

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

3h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

4h | Food
During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

16h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

18h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

17h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic