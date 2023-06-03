Barbie movie set used so much pink paint that it caused shortage of the colour

Greta Gerwig's Barbie production used so much pink paint for its set design that reportedly there was an international shortage of the colour.

In a recent interview, the director of the highly anticipated movie release this year opened up about bringing the 'kid-ness' to the production by the use of the pink colour in the dreamhouses.

Greta Gerwig, who earlier directed Academy Award-nominated films like Lady Bird and Little Women, has revealed that she wanted everything in the film set to be pink and bright so as to bring in the perception that the world of Barbie has built for so many generations.

As per a new interview with Architecture Digest, which also released unseen images from the set of the film, Greta teamed up with production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer to create the world of Barbie.

She said, "I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses... Why walk downstairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?... We were literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land... Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount. I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink."

The recent hype and promotion around the hotly anticipated movie has brought up the 'Barbiecore' aesthetic in social media, with the hashtag trending in TikTok, which has now garnered an estimated view of 300 million and above.

The recently released trailer of the movie also picked up tremendous interest in the pink aesthetic, with houses, furniture, accessories, and outfits all dipped in bright pink.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, where both of their lives take a drastic turn when they descend into the real world. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, and America Ferrara among others. It is set to release in theatres on July 21.