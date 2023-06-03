Barbie movie set used so much pink paint that it caused shortage of the colour

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Barbie movie set used so much pink paint that it caused shortage of the colour

In a new interview, Barbie director Greta Gerwig revealed that the movie production prompted an international shortage of the colour pink.

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 03:10 pm
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected

Greta Gerwig's Barbie production used so much pink paint for its set design that reportedly there was an international shortage of the colour. 

In a recent interview, the director of the highly anticipated movie release this year opened up about bringing the 'kid-ness' to the production by the use of the pink colour in the dreamhouses.

Greta Gerwig, who earlier directed Academy Award-nominated films like Lady Bird and Little Women, has revealed that she wanted everything in the film set to be pink and bright so as to bring in the perception that the world of Barbie has built for so many generations.

As per a new interview with Architecture Digest, which also released unseen images from the set of the film, Greta teamed up with production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer to create the world of Barbie. 

She said, "I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses... Why walk downstairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?... We were literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land... Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount. I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink."

The recent hype and promotion around the hotly anticipated movie has brought up the 'Barbiecore' aesthetic in social media, with the hashtag trending in TikTok, which has now garnered an estimated view of 300 million and above. 

The recently released trailer of the movie also picked up tremendous interest in the pink aesthetic, with houses, furniture, accessories, and outfits all dipped in bright pink.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, where both of their lives take a drastic turn when they descend into the real world. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, and America Ferrara among others. It is set to release in theatres on July 21.

 

The Barbie movie / Barbie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

6h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

19h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

20h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study