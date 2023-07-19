‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ aims for combined $150m at launch

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', starring Margot Robbie as the plastic, fantastic doll, is expected to generate a huge $95 million to $110 million from 4,200 North American theatres over the weekend. Given the immense marketing of 'Barbie' early estimates are all over the place. But its production team at Warner Bros projects a more conservative $75 million to start with.

The atomic bomb drama 'Oppenheimer' by Christopher Nolan, on the other hand, is hoping to earn a respectable $50 million from 3,600 theatres through Sunday. Universal is backing the R-rated historical biopic, which cost $100 million. However, premium large format theatres like Imax, which are reserved for Nolan's epic for three weeks, will be advantageous for his film.

The biggest theatre chain in the country, AMC Theatres, stated that 40,000 people have already reserved seats for double features of 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' on the same day, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week.

