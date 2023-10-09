Bangladesh’s modelling industry is one of the safest places for women: Ananna

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A few days before boarding her flight to Japan, Farzana Yasmin Ananna posted a short reel on Facebook with Sia's 'Unstoppable' playing in the background; donning herself in a green and red saree, as if she proudly wrapped herself in the Bangladesh flag.

The post was captioned, 'Let's come together and show how amazing Bangladeshis are!' Talking with the 2021 Miss Universe Bangladesh runner-up, it became clear that Ananna sees her role in the 61st Miss International Beauty Pageant, starting October 26 in Japan, as more than just showcasing herself as a model. She also wants to represent her country with her leadership skills.

Growing up however, modelling wasn't a way of life that Ananna had manifested from a young age.

"I've always been a performer and performed regularly as a dancer in my school and college events. I really like the spotlight and I like people watching me. So, I guess the idea of being a model or an actress was always there dormantly. But it wasn't anything I actively strived for," said Ananna.

She had zero experience in modelling or photoshoots before participating in Miss Universe Bangladesh. She was groomed for only a couple of months, like other amateur participants. She eventually stood as the first runner up, behind Tangia Zaman Methila.

Fast forward a couple of years, she is now the first ever representative from Bangladesh to compete in the Miss International Beauty Pageant, and believes her ideals and morals go hand in hand with the theme of Miss International.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A beauty pageant is not just about looking pretty while stylishly walking down the ramp. The nuances of the competition run much deeper.

Beauty pageants are embracing the concept of going beyond physical appearance by highlighting the significance of societal and behavioural advocacy.

They encourage contestants to highlight causes that they care most about, as they use the platform for meaningful changes. Most of them root for issues of racial disparity, gender equality, and support for mental health issues.

Majoring in Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University fueled Ananna's passion for advocacy as she engaged with social work during her undergraduate life.

"If you end up being adjudged as the pageant queen, you have to take an oath to continue working on and for the advocacy that you truly believe in," Ananna said passionately.

Just like every other beauty pageant, Miss International also has its own theme and it mostly promotes 'Peace.' Ananna believes that she is well equipped for the competition considering her studies and the community welfare projects she took part in over the years. The fact that she is also a leader, solidifies that belief.

While conversing with Ananna, naturally, the topic of the modelling industry in Bangladesh came up and quite surprisingly, what she revealed was very positive.

In her own words, Ananna believes, "the modelling industry is one of the safest places for women to work in Bangladesh. I've never faced any problems or harassment in my three years' experience. The narrative or stigma that exists about the industry is far from the truth."

Photo: Courtesy

Being a contestant from Bangladesh has its challenges. Most other contestants were crowned 6-12 months ago, while Ananna only won a month ago. This gave her less time to prepare, and the visa process was also tough.

"Since the concept of beauty pageants is not that popular in Bangladesh, I believe I will suffer from lack of votes. The top three get an auto placement to the top 15. For example, Miss Philippines will be getting a lot of votes not because of herself, but for the fact that she'll be representing her country and the locals over there will pile up the votes, which won't happen for me," she said.

One of the segments of the competition which Ananna is really excited about is the 'National Costume Showcase.' The participants have full liberty to choose and design their costumes. Ananna opted for a 'Boishakh' look in a white saree with red paar.

"You also need props to go along with your costume. I will pair it up with a 'Kolosh' (Pitcher), which will have artworks of Bangladeshi culture and heritage painted on it. I have to take around 20 different dresses for the competition and it's not easy managing all of these," said an excited Ananna.

Beauty pageants also try to tap into the inherent intelligence that the contestants possess. There would also be an indoor interview where the participants are, roughly saying, 'grilled' by judges for twenty minutes. They are asked thought-provoking questions on current affairs and so on and so forth.

"To ace the interview, one has to prepare and study regularly about what's going on in the world currently. It's very hard for me to find the time and energy everyday to sit and study, because I have been so busy preparing and managing paperwork for the competition," she added.

Before concluding our conversation, Ananna was asked the obvious question about what she wants to achieve through participating in the 61st Miss International Beauty Pageant and she humbly replied, "There has only been one Bangladeshi who achieved a placement in an international beauty pageant and honestly, I want to add to that. I want to be in the reckoning for the crown as well and I'd be satisfied if I make it to the top five."

"If I do make it to the top, I believe that people internationally can know about Bangladesh through me, but more importantly, I hope to create an impact in Bangladesh and help the pageant scene grow," she concluded.