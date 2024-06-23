Bangladesh's first anime-style movie 'Dead End' to hit screens this year

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:31 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's first anime-style movie, 'Dead End', created by Creators Erfan Chowdhury and Jiewon Hong, has received a timeframe for its release. Sunset Studios, the company behind the film reshared a post by Keenness Today stating that the movie will hit theatres in December of this year. 

Sunset Studios had further hinted at its upcoming release with the caption, "With patience and hard work, we are moving forward, this project will be coming sooner than you think!"

The movie is centred around a futuristic Dhaka from the 2100s. The story follows Zayn Khan who is a genius engineer trying to fulfil his father's dream. However, he crosses paths with a street racing gang named, 'The Hawks,' led by the villain, Alvan Haque.

