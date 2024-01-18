Bangladeshi Wahid Ibn Reza among UBC's South Asian screen stars

The University of British Columbia magazine recently featured a compilation of seven South Asian alumni leaving a notable impact on the screen, with recognition given to Bangladeshi actor and writer Wahid Ibn Reza.

These distinguished alumni are actively contributing to the film industries in Canada, Hollywood, and Bollywood. The highlighted list encompasses individuals making significant strides in their careers on the global cinematic stage.

Wahid Ibn Reza

Wahid Ibn Reza (BFA'13) has showcased his talent both in front of and behind the camera, solidifying his presence in the South Asian screen industries before relocating to North America in 2010. Hailing from Dhaka, Bangladesh, he initially gained recognition in theatre, paving the way for diverse roles as an actor, anchor, comedian, and model. Among his early contributions are TV movies like "Ottopor Suvobibaho" (At Last, Happily Married) and TV series such as "Target Millionaire" and "Chandrakarigor" (Creator of the Moon).

He also wrote for TV productions, and performed in both Bengali and English. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, he returned to the screen industry with a UBC BFA in Film Production, and wrote, directed, and starred in the 2013 short film "What Am I Doing Here?"

Balinder Johal

After 24 years as a BC teacher, she embarked upon her long-awaited performing career, gracing both stages and screens. In theatre, she has performed in both English and Punjabi theatre productions in Canada and the US. In cinema, she has had prominent roles in Deepa Mehta features: the 2008 Ontario domestic drama Heaven on Earth and the 2015 Vancouver crime thriller Beeba Boys.

She has garnered five acting award nominations and won two Leo Awards (for her performances in The 410 and "The Birthday").

Rami Kahlon

Rami Kahlon (BA'16) began her foray into performance arts through a high-school drama program and the Summer Visions Film Institute.

Fluent in English, Punjabi, and Hindi, Kahlon, based in Richmond, not only has an impressive acting resume in TV series and films but also made her directorial debut with the short thriller "Odd Girl."

Beyond her diverse performances, Kahlon, through her production company Rani Pictures, advocates for BIPOC representation and is actively engaged in various projects, including a feature-length screenplay about colonial India.

Anita Majumdar

The education of actor, playwright, and dancer Anita Majumdar (BA'01) reflects her passion for language, culture, and the performing arts.

The 2005 CBC TV movie Murder Unveiled marked Majumdar's screen acting debut. Other on-screen appearances include the TV movies Diverted and Gavin Crawford's Wild Wild West; the CBC TV series Republic of Doyle; and the 2012 film Midnight's Children. In a search across Canada for the next up-and-comer for the Hindi film industry, she served as a judge on OMNI TV's Bollywood Star.

In 2013, Majumdar won the Governor General's Protégé Prize in playwriting and her Bollywood-inspired musical Same Same But Different, featuring her dance choreography, premiered in 2014. Her play Fish Eyes Trilogy, about three coming-of-age stories, toured Canada from 2014 to 2015.

Zain Meghji

The charismatic Zain Meghji (BA'00) has demonstrated versatility with a global outlook throughout his career, harking back to his student days. His international work spanned teaching high-school drama classes in England to working in Bollywood in Mumbai.

Segueing into entertainment news media, he has appeared on TV shows like Extra, Showbiz Tonight, and CTV's Etalk; and interviewed stars like Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, George Clooney, and Oprah. He also hosted Breakfast Television in Vancouver and Calgary, and the 2010 makeover show How to Look Good Naked.

His acting gigs on TV shows include appearances on Vancouver-filmed series such as The Flash, Travelers, and Girls vs. The City, as well as Degrassi: The Next Generation. Other credits include the TV movie True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet; the 2005 Indian romcom Neal 'n' Nikki, about two Punjabi Canadians from BC taking a cross-Canada trip; and the 2016 Canadian action-thriller Rampage: President Down.

Zaib Shaikh

Toronto-born Zaib Shaikh (MFA'01), who is of Pakistani descent, has garnered international attention in his lead role as lawyer-turned-cleric Amaar Rashid in CBC's groundbreaking Muslim sitcom Little Mosque on the Prairie, which ran for six seasons.

Shaikh's other accomplishments, including off-screen, are also admirable and varied. In film, he portrayed personal secretary Nadir Khan in Deepa Mehta's epic 2012 adaptation of Salman Rushdie's novel Midnight's Children. Behind the camera, he directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the 2008 TV movie Othello, the Tragedy of the Moor, and co-produced TV specials Long Story Short: CBC Turns 75 and Canada Day 2020 at Your House.

Hannah Simone

Born in London, England, of Indian, German, Italian, and Greek Cypriot descent, Simone graduated from UBC in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and political science.

In Canada, her TV presenter gigs have included hosting HGTV's Space for Living in 2005 and VJing for The New Music and Much News Weekly on MuchMusic from 2006 to 2008. Stateside, she hosted WCG Ultimate Gamer from 2009 to 2010.

Since her acting debut on the TV series Kevin Hill in 2005, she has appeared in series such as H+, Single Parents, and No Activity. Among film credits, she's had roles in Spike Lee's 2013 Oldboy and the 2017 US comedy-drama Band-Aid.

But viewers may most widely recognize her for her portrayal of Cece Parekh, the best friend of Zooey Deschanel's character, on the hit TV series New Girl from 2011 to 2018.