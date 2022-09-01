Bangladeshi thriller series SIX to premiere on Eros Now

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 11:28 am

SIX is a star-studded Bangladeshi limited series features Tariq Anam Khan, Sadia Islam Mou, Shohel Mondol, Iftakhher Ahmad Fahmi, Yash Rohan, Sumon Anowar, Dilruba Dowel, Manosh Bandyopadhyay and Arosh Khan

Promotional images of &quot;Six&quot;.
Promotional images of "Six".

Popular Indian streaming platform Eros Now has released a trailer for the highly anticipated Bangladeshi series SIX directed by Tanim Parvez, an upcoming psychological thriller that will premiere on 2 September.

Among other intersecting storylines the series is anchored by a convict on death row that suffers from dissociative identity disorder and has six distinct personalities vying for control over the convict's body.

SIX is a star-studded Bangladeshi limited series that spans six episodes total. The cast features Tariq Anam Khan, Iftakhher Ahmad Fahmi, Sadia Islam Mou, Yash Rohan, Shohel Mondol, Sumon Anowar, Dilruba Dowel, Manosh Bandyopadhyay and Arosh Khan. 

 

