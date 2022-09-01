Bangladeshi thriller series SIX to premiere on Eros Now

Popular Indian streaming platform Eros Now has released a trailer for the highly anticipated Bangladeshi series SIX directed by Tanim Parvez, an upcoming psychological thriller that will premiere on 2 September.

Among other intersecting storylines the series is anchored by a convict on death row that suffers from dissociative identity disorder and has six distinct personalities vying for control over the convict's body.

Video of SIX - Official Trailer (HD) | An Eros Now Original | Tanim Parvez | Latest Bangla Web Series 2022

SIX is a star-studded Bangladeshi limited series that spans six episodes total. The cast features Tariq Anam Khan, Iftakhher Ahmad Fahmi, Sadia Islam Mou, Yash Rohan, Shohel Mondol, Sumon Anowar, Dilruba Dowel, Manosh Bandyopadhyay and Arosh Khan.