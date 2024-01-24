Bangladeshi origin talent set to release debut VDO 'SoundCloud' in NY

BSS
24 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:54 am

Bangladeshi origin talent set to release debut VDO 'SoundCloud' in NY

Her career started at age 7 and now at 17 she has so far mastered Persian, South Asian and Hip-Hop dance

BSS
24 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:54 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A US-based Bangladesh-origin singer of Persian dissent is set to make her world debut with her first video "SoundCloud" this year, but her lead song "NGL" is already making rounds in social media.

Moumita Khonkader is excited and says she has been working in diverse genres hip hop as she loves the challenge of experimental work.

Her career started at age 7 and now at 17 she has so far mastered Persian, South Asian and Hip-Hop dance, and showcased her talent in playing violin, and piano, along with vocal skills on various prestigious stages.

"(She is) A musical force to reckon with," prestigious Insight Music commented about the young talent, who is based in the Queens area of New York.

Moumita had won the Miss New York Intercontinental in 2015.

She studied at Half Hollow Hills High School West and later at New York Institute of Technology. She now works as 'Microbiology Supplemental instructor' at New York Institute of Technology.

