Bangladeshi films Mayar Jongal, Chandrabati Kotha awarded at London Rainbow Film Festival

Aupee Karim in "Mayar Jonjal" and Dilruba Hossain Doyel "Chandrabati Kotha." Photo: Collected

Two Bangladeshi films including Aupee Karim starrer "Mayar Jongal" (Debris of Desire) and Rashed Chowdhury's directorial film "Chandrabati Kotha" has been honoured at the 23rd Rainbow Film Festival in London.

"Mayar Jongal" won the Best Picture award, whereas Dilruba Hossain Doyel starrer "Chandrabati Kotha" received a Special Rainbow Film Society Mention.

The festival took place from 29 May to 5 June 2022 across East London.

Alongside Aupee Karim, the joint production of Bangladesh and India "Mayar Jongal" also stars West Bengal actor Ritwick Chakraborty in lead.

Earlier, "Mayar Jongal" won the Jury Award for Feature Film at Italy's 21st Asiatica Film Festival.

"Mayar Jongal" is based on Manik Bandopadhyay's two short stories, titled 'Bishakto Prem' and 'Shubala'.

Meanwhile, the other Bangladeshi flick, "Chandrabati Kotha" is based on Chandrabati, widely known as the first feminist poet of Bengal.