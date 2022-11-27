Bangladeshi film 'Agantuk' wins Indian 'Film Bazaar Award'

Bangladeshi film "Agantuk" (The Stranger) directed by Biplob Sarkar bagged the Prasad DI Award and Moviebuff Appreciation Award from the Viewing Room Recommendations Section of Film Bazaar at Goa in India

The Viewing Room presents Indian and South Asian films, in-production or completed, looking for film festivals, world sales, distribution partners and also finishing funds, reads a press release.

This time a total of 247 films were selected for the Viewing Room, out of which 30 films made it to the Film Bazaar Recommendations Section that includes 20 full-length, 2 mid-length and 8 short films.

Film Bazaar, held on 20-24 November, dedicated to discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian content is increasingly becoming a place of great interest for the young filmmakers from South Asia. For them, this event provides an opportunity to interact with renowned producers, distributors, sales agents and festival organisers from around the world.

Due to visa complications, the filmmaker could not attend the Film Bazaar.

The story of Agantuk revolves around a 10-year-old boy named Kajal who lives with his mother and a sick grandmother. When Kajol's father, who'd been missing for long, suddenly returns home one day, tension begins. In a very simple yet subtle manner, the film Agantuk unfolds these dialectics of relationship in a family.

With editing being completed, the director and producers are now preparing for other post-production works. Ferdousi Mazumder, Shahana Rahman Sumi, Ratan Dev, Mahmud Alam, Ehan, Rafsan, Hriday, Hasu Moni and Naima Tasnim played important roles in the film.

Agantuk is produced by Ramya Rahim Chowdhury, Tazul Haque, Saifur Rahman Lenin and Biplob Sarkar.