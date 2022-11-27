Bangladeshi film 'Agantuk' wins Indian 'Film Bazaar Award'

Splash

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 07:29 pm

Bangladeshi film 'Agantuk' wins Indian 'Film Bazaar Award'

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 07:29 pm
Bangladeshi film &#039;Agantuk&#039; wins Indian &#039;Film Bazaar Award&#039;

Bangladeshi film "Agantuk" (The Stranger) directed by Biplob Sarkar bagged the Prasad DI Award and Moviebuff Appreciation Award from the Viewing Room Recommendations Section of Film Bazaar at Goa in India

The Viewing Room presents Indian and South Asian films, in-production or completed, looking for film festivals, world sales, distribution partners and also finishing funds, reads a press release.

This time a total of 247 films were selected for the Viewing Room, out of which 30 films made it to the Film Bazaar Recommendations Section that includes 20 full-length, 2 mid-length and 8 short films.

Film Bazaar, held on 20-24 November, dedicated to discovering, supporting and showcasing South Asian content is increasingly becoming a place of great interest for the young filmmakers from South Asia. For them, this event provides an opportunity to interact with renowned producers, distributors, sales agents and festival organisers from around the world.

Due to visa complications, the filmmaker could not attend the Film Bazaar.

The story of Agantuk revolves around a 10-year-old boy named Kajal who lives with his mother and a sick grandmother. When Kajol's father, who'd been missing for long, suddenly returns home one day, tension begins. In a very simple yet subtle manner, the film Agantuk unfolds these dialectics of relationship in a family.

With editing being completed, the director and producers are now preparing for other post-production works. Ferdousi Mazumder, Shahana Rahman Sumi, Ratan Dev, Mahmud Alam, Ehan, Rafsan, Hriday, Hasu Moni and Naima Tasnim played important roles in the film.

Agantuk is produced by Ramya Rahim Chowdhury, Tazul Haque, Saifur Rahman Lenin and Biplob Sarkar.

Agantuk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

7h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

2h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

23h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

1d | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court