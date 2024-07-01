Bangladeshi cultural figures urge state to protect bauls, fakirs from persecution

China Begum standing near her vandalised house, where bamboo poles and parts of the tin roof are scattered in the yard. Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi musicians, artists, cultural workers, filmmakers, actors, and writers have urged the state to ensure protection for bauls and fakirs.

In a statement issued today (1 July), signed by 53 citizens, the cultural figures highlighted the threats facing bauls and fakirs.

"On June 26, some vandals destroyed the house of China Begum, a follower of Fakir Lalon Sai. They even threatened to kill her if she was found there at night. Over time, we have seen many forms of aggression against Bauls, Fakirs, and Sadhus, such as shaving their heads, destroying their homes and musical instruments, evicting them, and socially disgracing them," the statement reads.

"Persecution of Bauls, Fakirs, and rural poets happened during the medieval period, British rule, and Pakistani rule. But such actions are completely unacceptable in an independent Bangladesh. Bauls and Fakirs have historically had a significant influence among both Muslim and Hindu communities," it adds.

The statement emphasised that bauls and fakirs generally come from marginalised sections of society and promoted messages of peace, humanity, and love.

"The British government viewed their activities as revolutionary and rebellious, and took measures to suppress them. Even after independence, there have been instances of persecution against Bauls and Fakirs. They have been victims of cruelty and cultural aggression. However, the current aggression against them in this era is unacceptable in this independent state," the letter reads.

They urged for special attention to this and ensure their protection.

"We, the musicians, artists, cultural workers, filmmakers, actors, and writers of Bangladesh, draw the state's attention to this matter. We are aware that the local administration has taken the incident involving Lalon follower China Begum seriously, but we expect state measures to ensure that such incidents never occur again."

The letter sent by Sina Hasan, a musician, also chalked out four demands.

Those are:

Ensuring Security: Take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of Bauls, Fakirs, and Lalon followers Legal Protection: Ensure prompt justice and punishment for any attacks or persecution against them Cultural Respect: Provide complete freedom for their cultural activities without any obstruction Raising Awareness: Increase public awareness about the culture of Bauls, Fakirs, and Lalon followers

The statement signed off by saying that persecuting bauls, fakirs and poets doesn't only affect their personal lives but also "harms our national pride and culture".

The signatories of the letter are:

• Ahmed Hasan Sunny (Musician)

• Altaf Shahnewaz (Writer)

• Amirul Rajiv (Art Curator)

• Arifur Rahman (Filmmaker)

• Armeen Musa (Musician)

• Arzeen (Musician)

• Asif Iqbal Aontu (Musician, Kaaktaal)

• Autumnal Moon (Musician)

• Bappa Mazumder (Musician)

• Eon (Poet)

• Faria Ulfath Syed (Musician, Tulkalam)

• George Lincoln D'Costa (Musician, Artcell)

• Gowtam K Shuvo (Music Researcher)

• Jewel Kolindo (Poet)

• Joy Shahriar (Musician)

• Kanak Aditya (Artist)

• Kishore Das (Musician)

• KP Razib (Musician)

• Krishnendu Chattopadhyay (Filmmaker)

• Kumar Bishwajit (Musician)

• Maqsoodul Haque (Musician, Maqsood O Dhaka)

• Manoj Pramanik (Actor and Teacher)

• Manosh Chowdhury (Teacher and Writer)

• Meer Masum (Musician, Souls)

• Milu Aman (Music Researcher)

• Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (Filmmaker)

• Prince Mahmud (Musician)

• Probar Ripon (Musician, Shonar Bangla Circus)

• Rahul Ananda (Artist, Joler Gaan)

• Rajib Mahmud Shanto (Musician)

• Raju (Musician)

• Rakibul Hasan (Musician, Organizer)

• Rashed Zaman (Cinematographer)

• Rezaul Karim Leemon (Musician)

• Robiul Alam Robi (Filmmaker)

• Sadia Khalid Reeti (Film Critic)

• Sadia Seraj Saba (Musician)

• Sameer Ahmed (Filmmaker)

• Shahid Mahmud Jangi (Lyricist)

• Shahriar Shawon (Artist)

• Shafiq Tuhin (Musician)

• Shabnam Ferdousi (Filmmaker)

• Shangkha Dasgupta (Filmmaker)

• Sharmee Hossain (Musician)

• Sharmin Lucky (Artist)

• Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu (Musician, Warfaze)

• Shibu Kumar Shil (Musician, Meghdol)

• Sina Hasan (Musician, Bangla Five)

• Soikat Biswas Tutul (Organizer)

• Unmesh Roy (Teacher)

• Xaved Hoque (Music Patron, Heavy Metal T-shirt)

• Yamin Rahman Iskra (Musician, Swarobanjo)

• Ziaur Rahman (Musician, Shironamhin)