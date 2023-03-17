Bangladeshi artists participate at 9th World Art Dubai 2023

The 9th Edition of World Art Dubai 2023 was held at the Dubai World Trade Center. Photo: UNB

The 9th Edition of World Art Dubai 2023 was held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 9 – 12 March, and for the second time, four Bangladeshi self-taught artists participated in the event.

Artist Mahfuzur Rahman, Moonstasir Haque Moon, Kadizatul Qubra and Masuka Nourin Heya participated in this event under Mahfuz Canvas, which collaborated with Dubai-based Funun Arts under the patronage of Mahfuz Canvas's founder Mahfuzur Rahman and Funun Arts's founder Shiba Khan and Farah Khan.

The goal of the event was to give established and new artists a place to show off their work and give collectors and art admirers easy access to affordable art. The event also included an art fair, workshops, live performances, and talks.

"Artists from Bangladesh are gaining international recognition and showcasing their unique styles and works alongside artists from around the world, through such events. This is a significant accomplishment and evidence of Bangladeshi artists' growing presence on the international art scene," Rahman said.

The World Art Dubai 2023 featured over 150 galleries from around the world, showcasing works from over 4,000 artworks of 300 artists from 60 nationalities.

