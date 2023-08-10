Bangladeshi artist Salbhi Sumiya’s artwork moonbound

‘Maternal Instinct’ by Salbhi Sumaiya. Photo: Courtesy
'Maternal Instinct' by Salbhi Sumaiya. Photo: Courtesy

Canada-based Bangladeshi artist Salbhi Sumaiya's artwork 'Maternal Instinct' was selected to be sent to the moon. 'Maternal Instinct' was selected in the Lunar Codex project, which features artwork from 30,000 artists from around the globe.

The project Lunar Codex to the moon will help preserve human artistic expression. 30,000 authors, musicians, filmmakers and artists from 157 different nations contributed works to the initiative. 

Sumaiya's artwork can be found on the Lunar Codex website. The Lunar Codex will also include 'Meraki Studio' (2022), a film showcasing Sumaiya's unique perspective on art.

Sumaiya has a major in Fine Arts and an Honors degree in Graphic Design and Multimedia from SMUCT, Dhaka. Her primary interest is Fine Arts.

 

