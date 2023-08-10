Bangladeshi-American singer Muza appears on iconic Times Square billboard

Bangladeshi-American singer Muza appears on the iconic Times Square billboard in NewYork, as the face of Spotify's "Desi Hits" category.

He also appeared on billboards in Toronto and Canada as part of Spotify Bangladesh.

The singer took to his official Facebook account and wrote, "As a New Yorker you have no idea how good this feels. I'd always pass by this iconic billboard growing up but never imagined that one day I'd be on it, especially as a Bengali artist. So thank you @spotifybd for your continuous love and support and thank you to all my beloved fans."

"Special thanks @sharafnazaar for getting me to do Bangla music, for believing in me and continuing to push me to become the best version of myself!," he added.

Muza is an American Bangladeshi singer, songwriter and producer, who immigrated to the US at a young age. He has viral hits like "Bondhurey", "Noya Daman", "Cheena Cheena", "Beni Khuley", "Jhumka" and many more.

He is known for introducing new genres to Bangla music.