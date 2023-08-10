Bangladeshi-American singer Muza appears on iconic Times Square billboard

Splash

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:56 pm

Bangladeshi-American singer Muza appears on iconic Times Square billboard

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:56 pm
Muza on Times Square&#039;s billboard. Photo: Facebook
Muza on Times Square's billboard. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshi-American singer Muza appears on the iconic Times Square billboard in NewYork,  as the face of Spotify's "Desi Hits" category. 

He also appeared on billboards in Toronto and Canada as part of Spotify Bangladesh. 

The singer took to his official Facebook account and wrote, "As a New Yorker you have no idea how good this feels. I'd always pass by this iconic billboard growing up but never imagined that one day I'd be on it, especially as a Bengali artist. So thank you @spotifybd for your continuous love and support and thank you to all my beloved fans."

"Special thanks @sharafnazaar for getting me to do Bangla music, for believing in me and continuing to push me to become the best version of myself!," he added. 

Muza is an American Bangladeshi singer, songwriter and producer, who immigrated to the US at a young age. He has viral hits like "Bondhurey", "Noya Daman", "Cheena Cheena", "Beni Khuley", "Jhumka" and many more. 

He is known for introducing new genres to Bangla music. 

 

Muza / Singer Muza / Desi Hits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil