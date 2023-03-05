Bangladeshi actor and comedian Eshaan Akbar to feature in Sex Education
It has been reported that Bangladeshi actor and comedian Eshaan Akbar will be starring in the upcoming season of the widely popular Netflix series Sex Education.
