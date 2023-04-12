Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy hosts little magazine exhibition to promote the movement

Splash

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 06:44 pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy hosts little magazine exhibition to promote the movement

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 06:44 pm
A view of the little magazine exhibition under way at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Photo: Courtesy
A view of the little magazine exhibition under way at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has arranged an exhibition of little magazines at the Gallery VI of the National Art Gallery, aimed at promoting the little magazine movement. Titled 'Little Magazine Pradarshani o Sammanona 2023', the seven-day exhibition showcases over 1,000 print issues from 200 little magazines published in Bangladesh from the 1980s to the present day.

Abu Saleh Md Abdullah, Assistant Director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Coordinator of the Little Magazine Programme, stated that the exhibition was organised with the intention of preserving and popularising the little magazine movement among the younger generation.

The exhibition showcases various editions of the literary magazine Shaluk, edited by Obayed Akash, featuring a diverse range of subjects such as Jibanananda Das, Shahidul Zahir, contemporary Bangla and world poems, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and more.

The exhibition, which commenced on 6 April, will conclude today.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

5h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

19h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

7h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format