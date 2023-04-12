Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy hosts little magazine exhibition to promote the movement

A view of the little magazine exhibition under way at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has arranged an exhibition of little magazines at the Gallery VI of the National Art Gallery, aimed at promoting the little magazine movement. Titled 'Little Magazine Pradarshani o Sammanona 2023', the seven-day exhibition showcases over 1,000 print issues from 200 little magazines published in Bangladesh from the 1980s to the present day.

Abu Saleh Md Abdullah, Assistant Director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Coordinator of the Little Magazine Programme, stated that the exhibition was organised with the intention of preserving and popularising the little magazine movement among the younger generation.

The exhibition showcases various editions of the literary magazine Shaluk, edited by Obayed Akash, featuring a diverse range of subjects such as Jibanananda Das, Shahidul Zahir, contemporary Bangla and world poems, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and more.

The exhibition, which commenced on 6 April, will conclude today.