Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2023 winners announced

Drik Picture Library has revealed the winners of the Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2023.

Abdul Goni, of Daily Ittefaq, won the Picture of the year. Md Shamsul Haque Suza, of Daily Global Nation, won the first prize in the Arts, Culture and Sports category. Mamun Hossain, from Daily Kajir Bazar, won the first prize in the Politics category. Sardar Mohammad Rafiul Islam won the first prize in the Public Interest Journalism category.

Abu Sufian Jewel, from United News of Bangladesh, was awarded with Honourable Mention in the Arts, Culture and Sports. Quddus Alam, from Focus Bangla, was awarded with the Honourable Mention in Politics. Md Rafayat Haque Khan from Zuma Press received the Honourable Mention in Public Interest Journalism.

The competition aims to acknowledge the extraordinary photographs taken by Bangladeshi Photojournalists on a national scale.

A group of judges assessed the winning photos in several categories, evaluating their work's quality and documentation.