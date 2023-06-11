Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2023 underway at Drik

Drik Gallery is hosting the Bangladesh Press Photo 2023 exhibition at the Drik Gallery in Dhaka. The exhibition was opened to the public yesterday, 10 June. It will go on till 18 June, between 3 to 8 PM, every day.

The inauguration was followed by an award-giving ceremony. Prominent personalities such as Nurul Kabir and Shahidul Alam, Managing Director of Drik Picture Limited, gave speeches at the opening ceremony.

Winner of Arts, Culture & Sports. Photo 2: Md Shamsul Haque Suza

The ceremony was also streamed live on Facebook.